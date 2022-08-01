CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Wins Silver in Women's 48kg Judo; India's 7th Medal at the Games

Likmabam Sushila Devi, who participated in the Tokyo Olympics last year, won the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category losing to Michaela Whitebool of South Africa in the final in the golden score period via Waza-ari.

Sushila, who won a silver medal in women’s 48 kg in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was in superb form throughout the day first beating Harriet Bonface of Malawi via ippon and then matched Priscilla Morand of Mauritius bagging an Ippon, the highest score possible in a judo match, to seal the victory

The 27-year-old Judoka belongs to Heingang Mayai Leikai located in the Imphal East district. Born in 1995, she is the second oldest among four children. From the beginning, Sushila showed signs of a champion excelling in events ranging from local to the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

Her uncle, Likmabam Dinit who has been an international Judo player, took Sushila to the Khuman Lampak in December 2002. In Khuman, she started receiving training at a very young age. She also trained under Sabitri Chanu of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Special Area Games (SAG) Khuman Lampak. In 2017, Sushila joined Manipur Police.

Sushila became a known name after she won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland. Last year, she became the first Indian judoka to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics.

