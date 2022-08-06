CWG 2022: Star Wrestler Ravi Dahiya Clinches Gold in Men's 57 KG Category

Ravi Kumar Dahiya continued his dominant run on the wrestling mat as he won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson in the 57kg final bout.

After winning the silver medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Dahiya has become a household name in India and all the wrestling fans from the country had huge expectations from him in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old was too good for her opponents in Commonwealth Games as none of them managed to give him some serious trouble. He beat the Nigerian wrestler 10-0 on technical superiority in the final bout.

He opened the campaign against New Zealand’s Suraj Singh and outclassed him 10-0 to win the quarterfinals on technical superiority.

While he faced Pakistan’s Ali Asad in the semifinals but didn’t find any difficulty to enter the final. The star India wrestler beat Asad 14-4 on technical superiority to prove his supremacy.

Ravi came under the spotlight after a bronze medal at World Championships at Nur Sulthan in 2019 and he didn’t stop after that as the Nahri district native has gone on to clinch the Gold medal in three editions of the Asian Championships in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 to add to his burgeoning medal collection. The Commonwealth gold medal has added more weight to his illustrious wrestling resume now.

Ravi was amongst the 14 wrestlers who were sent to Bulgaria for a special training camp for the preparations for CWG and Asian Games. While it worked quite well for Dahiya as he finished at the top on the podium in both events.

