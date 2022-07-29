CWG 2022 Table Tennis: Sathiyan, Sharath Guide India to 3-0 Win Over Barbados in Opening Tie

The Indian men’s table tennis stars had a promising start to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. It was a clinical performance from the Indian paddlers as they moved forward in the tournament with a 3-0 win over Barbados.

Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started the proceedings for India in the group three encounter with the men’s doubles contest and they produced a sensational performance against Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight. The Barbados pair gave India some tough fight in the first two games but Harmeet and Sathiyan were too good for them throughout the match with 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 victory.

In the second match of the tie, Sharath Kamal beat Glenn Maxwell in an emphatic fashion. The scoreline clearly depicted the domination of veteran Sharath in the match – 11-5, 11-3 and 11-3. He didn’t give any chance to Maxwell as failed to bounce back.

After an impressive show in the doubles clash, Sathiyan once again stamped his authority over Tyrese Knight in the singles match with a 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 victory. It was a dominant show from the Indian paddlers as they didn’t need the last two matches to beat Barbados.

Earlier, the Indian women table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, started its Commonwealth Games title defence in emphatic fashion, outclassing South Africa 3-0 in its opening Group 2 tie.

First on court was the women’s doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, who combined well to beat the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7 11-7 11-5 to hand India the lead.

Then reigning Commonwealth Games champion Batra, who became the first Indian table tennis player to win a gold in the women’s singles in the last edition, lived upto her billing and thrashed Musfique Kalam 11-5 11-3 11-2 in the first singles match.

Akula then came back and scored a dominating 11-5 11-3 11-6 win over Patel in the second singles to seal the tie for India.

The Indian women will take on Fiji in their second group tie later in the day.

