CWG 2022: Thankful to Indian Government and SAI, Says Bronze Medalist Gururaja Poojary

The weightlifter who reached the English shores nearly a month ago for focused training ahead of the CWG felt that his time in the United Kingdom acclamatised him to the weather in the island.

“I was here a month before for the prep camp. It was really good, the weather suited me, and to practice in the host country ahead of the Games was a good move and I am thankfull to SAI and the Indian government for facilitating this. It worked out well for us”, the bronze medallist told News18 in an exclusive

This is the Karnataka weightlifter’s second medal at the commonwealth games after his silver medal exploits in the 56 Kg category at Gold Coast in the 2018 edition of the games.

The weightlifter who grew up in poverty made the conscious decision to hone his abilities as he moved up in the weight category at this edition of the CWG as he decided to spend most of his time at the national camp in Patiala instead of his hometown in Udipi after his wedding last year.

Son of a truck driver, Poojary, bagged the medal behind Malaysia’s Aznil Bin Bidin Muhammed, who won gold with a commonwealth games record of 285 Kgs. 127 Kg in snatch and 158 Kg in clean and jerk. Morea Baru bagged the silver medal with a total effort of 273 kg.

Despite his achievements, the CWG medallist chooses to remain grounded citing his humble origins. “My father used to be a truck driver. Initially, he was not able to support my weightlifting training and asked me to focus on my studies. none of my brothers were into sports either, but I had the interest. However, as I progressed in the sport my father and brothers gave me their full support and it is a very proud day for me today,” he reflected on his childhood.

Poojary started off his challenge with a first attempt of 115 Kg in the snatch, which he managed to complete without any hassle. His second attempt saw him lift a further 3 kilograms extra over his head. His third attempt at the snatch was a 120 Kilogram lift, which he was unable to complete.

Things got heated up in the clean and jerk round of the event as the Indian was pushed to the limit by Canadian lifter Youri Simrad, who had an incredible evening himself but unfortunately missed out on a medal.

After an initial attempt of 144 kg that turned out to be successful, the Karnataka-based weightlifter went on to lift 148 Kilograms in his second attempt.

Needing a successful third lift of 151 Kg, after Simrad totalled a brilliant 268 capped by his third and final clean and jerk attempt in which he managed to 149 Kg, Poojary obliged.

He walked out onto the stage, fastened his belt, let out a war cry and lifted the heavy weight over his head to claim his second CWG medal.

Poojary’s bronze was India’s second medal at CWG 2022 after fellow lifter Sanketh Sargar clinched the silver medal in the 55 Kg category to open India’s medal tally in Birmingham.

“Sanket is a hard-working boy. Today I felt he should have got the gold, but injury affected him, but overall he did well, but he could have done much better, I was a bit sad about that,” he said on compatriot Sanket’s silver medal finish.

The sport has developed massively in the recent past thanks to the achievements of the Indian athletes on the world stage and the man from Karnataka is absolutely proud of the impact his performances have had on the fortune of the sport in the nation.

“Weightlifting landscape has changed in India ever since 2018, I have seen – we won an Olympic medal also that led to a lot of young athletes taking interest and I am sure we are going to see a lot of good weightlifters coming from India and in future, we will see a lot of medals not just in CWG, but at the Olympics as well,” Poojary said.