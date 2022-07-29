CWG 2022: Wrestlers Key for India in Hunt for Medals at Birmingham

Indian wrestling has produced some exceptional wrestlers in recent times so much so that the wrestling squadron usually comes back home with a bag full of medals of different colours when they return from foreign games.

And we expect no different at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where 12 of India’s finest wrestlers set their eyes on the grand prize in the friendly games.

With a growing heritage in the sport and an ever-increasing trophy cabinet, the latest crop of wrestlers set to throw their hats in at the British edition of the CWG will seek to bring laurels when they hit the mat in the upcoming weeks.

Vinesh Phogat:

The Phogat name is always a good place to start any list related to wrestling. The family that has given the nation multiple medals on the international stage unsurprisingly has a representative in this edition of the friendly games too in the form of Vinesh Phogat.

When she represents India in Birmingham, the 27-year-old from Haryana’s Bhiwani district will be keen to make it a hat-trick of gold medals at the CWG. Having bagged the yellow metal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth games in the 48 Kg category and the 2018 Gold CoastCommonwealth Games in the 50 Kg weight division, she is set to fight for a medal in the 53 Kg category this time around.

The eight-time Asian Championships medallist has tried her hand at the 53 KG category at the 2021 Almaty event and came out with a gold. The signs seem encouraging as Kazakhstan’s triumph came after her bronze in the 2019 Nur Sultan World Championship bronze in the same category.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya:

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist from Haryana will be representing India in the 57 Kg category as we have come to expect of the 24-year-old.

Ever since his World Championships bronze at Nur Sulthan in 2019, the Nahri district native has gone on to clinch the Gold medal in three editions of the Asian Championships in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 to add to his burgeoning medal collection.

His championship exploits at the Ulaanbaatar event earlier in the year would provide the wrestler with some momentum heading into the Birmingham test.

Bajrang Punia:

The only Indian to have 3 World Championships medals to his name, the 28-year-old from Jhajjar who brought back a bronze from Tokyo Olympics has Commonwealth experience as he prepares to claim his third CWG prize at Birmingham.

Though the wrestler from Haryana is coming back from niggling injury issues in his knee, improved on his silver from the 2014 edition of the friendly games in Glasgow with a gold medal finish at Gold Coast four years hence.

Punia has also managed to claim gold medals at the Asian Games and the Asian Championships in the years between his sensational commonwealth expeditions.

Buoyed and improved thanks to his recent training camp at the USA, the holder will try to retain the title that he fought so hard to win as his event rolls around.

Deepak Punia:

The 23-year-old, who also hails from Jhajjar, will look to bag his first CWG medal when he walks onto the mat in Birmingham. The World Championships silver medallist at the Nur Sulthan event will be competing in the 86 Kg category.

The 2019 World junior champion has had eventful outings at the Asian Championships for four successive years now and will take positives from his Silver medal showing at Ulaanbaatar this year into the CWG.

He would surely like the idea of emulating the wrestlers that came before him as he seeks to carve out a niche for himself and aid the cause of the nation’s medal tally.

Sakshi Malik:

The veteran wrestler whose success helped alter the age-old Indian conservative outlook on women taking to sports will look to improve on her previous CWG performances in 2014 and 2018 where she bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medallist picked up clinched a medal of the same colour at the Tunis Ranking tournament this year. She also took part in the Yaser Dogu Tournament.

The multi-time Asian Championship winner from Rohtak, Haryana will utilise all the valuable experience she has under her belt to being home a third commonwealth medal.

Anshu Malik:

20-year-old Anshu Malik, who comes from a line of wrestlers picked up a silver medal at the Oslo World Championships in the year 2021.

Daughter of international wrestler Dharamvir Malik, the 2019 Asian junior champion heads into the event riding off a promising show at the Ulaanbaatar Asian Championships earlier in the year.

She has previously managed to clinch the gold medal at the Almaty Asian Championships in the year 2021 after a bronze in 2020.

Divya Kakran:

2018 Gold Coast bronze medallist Divya Kakran from Uttar Pradesh will aspire to pick up her second CWG medal when she starts to ply her trade in Birmingham.

The 2017 Commonwealth Championships Gold medal winner has come up with big performances at the Asian Championships having bagged the gold twice in the years 2021 and 2022 while also picking up a silver and a bronze each in the 2017 and 2019 editions of the same tournament.

The 23-year-old who also has an Asian Games Bronze medal to her name will look to add to her trophy cabinet.

Women’s wrestling schedule:

Athlete Category Date Time Vinesh Phogat 53 Kg Aug 6 7.30 pm to 10 pm Pooja Gehlot 50 Kg Aug 6 7.30 pm to 10 pm Sakshi Malik 62 Kg Aug 5 7.30 pm to 10 pm Anshu Malik 57 Kg Aug 5 7.30 pm to 10 pm Divya Kakran 68 Kg Aug 5 7.30 pm to 10 pm Pooja Sihag 76 Kg Aug 6 7.30 pm to 10 pm

Men’s wrestling schedule:

Athlete Category Date Time Bajrang Punia 65 Kg Aug 5 7.30 pm to 10 pm Ravi Kumar Dahiya 57 Kg Aug 6 7.30 pm to 10 pm Deepak Punia 86 Kg Aug 5 7.30 pm to 10 pm Deepak 97 Kg Aug 6 7.30 pm to 10 pm Naveen 74 Kg Aug 6 7.30 pm to 10 pm Mohit Grewal 125 Kg Aug 5 7.30 pm to 10 pm

