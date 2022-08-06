CWG 2022: PM Modi, President Murmu Lead Praises for Bajrang Punia on Winning Gold

Bajrang Punia bagged the gold medal for the 67kg Men’s Wrestling event and in doing so scored India’s first Gold medal of the day.

The Defending champion was miles ahead of his opponents, winning his first three matches in the first round, Bajrang did not waste any time establishing his dominance.

The Tokyo Olympic medalist then had Canada’s Lachlan Maurice McNeil to wrestle with in the final, Bajrang came out on top, although, it was a well-fought match from both sides.

Naturally, there were quite a lot of messages and reactions on social media celebrating this achievement, here’s a sneak peek at some of the messages on Twitter:

President of India, Droupadi Murmu shared a congratulatory message on Twitter, “Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning second successive gold in wrestling at the #CommonwealthGames & creating history. Your consistency, dedication & excellence are inspirational for our youth. Your gold medals reflect the urge to be the best, the spirit of the new India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted "The talented @BajrangPunia is synonymous with consistency and excellence. He wins a Gold at the Birmingham CWG. Congratulations to him for the remarkable feat, his 3rd consecutive CWG medal. His spirit and confidence is inspiring. My best wishes always."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his best wishes and congratulations on Twitter “…Bajrang Punia’s Gold rush continues at CWG. Many congratulations @BajrangPunia on your remarkable achievement. Your best efforts have made our nation proud. All the very best and keep shining!”

Virender Sehwag also posted on Twitter, appreciating the achievement "And that's Gold number 7. Fantastic Bajrang winning the Gold in grand style. Shaandaar Zabardast Zindabad #CWG2022India"

