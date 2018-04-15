English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CWG Gold Medallist Poonam Yadav Attacked in Varanasi
Commonwealth Games gold medallist and weightlifter Poonam Yadav was attacked with bricks and stones by unidentified assailants on Saturday when she was visiting a relative, police said.
Poonam Yadav. (AP)
Varanasi: Commonwealth Games gold medallist and weightlifter Poonam Yadav was attacked with bricks and stones by unidentified assailants on Saturday when she was visiting a relative, police said.
When her father, uncle and cousin tried to intervene they too were beaten up. Amid heavy stone pelting and ruckus, the police team escorting her managed to save her and bring her out of the melee.
Superintendent of Police, Rural Amit Kumar said that as soon as the news of the incident reached them, extra police force was sent to secure Ms Yadav and added that the people behind the attack will not be spared.
The attack, according to police, emanated from an old land dispute between a relative of Ms Yadav and a neighbouring village head. When Ms Yadav tried to intervene, she too was attacked after which she dialed UP 100 service and managed to escape.
Police force has been deployed to ensure that there was no escalation of hostilities.
Poonam Yadav won gold for India in the 69 kg category by lifting 100 kg in the snatch and 122 kg in clean and jerk.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
