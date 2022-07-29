Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1: Check Out India's Full Schedule

A glittering opening ceremony formally declared open the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday and it’s time to shift focus on the events now. The Indian contingent will have a busy first day in office (July 29) with a host of events lined up throughout Friday.
Here’s a look at India’s schedule (Time in IST)
Lawn Bowl and Para Lawn Bowls
- Nayanmoni Saikia (Women’s Singles, Sectional Play – Round 1) (1 PM)
- Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh (Men’s Triples, Sectional Play – Round 1) (1 PM)
- Sunil Bahadur/Mridul Borgohain (Men’s Pairs, Sectional Play – Round 1) (7:30 PM)
- Rupa Tirkey/Tania Choudhury/Lovely Choubey/TBD (Women’s Fours, Sectional Play – Round 2) (7:30 PM)
Gymnastic – Artistic (1:30 PM)
- Yogeshwar Singh/Satyajit Mondal/Saif Tamboli (Men’s Team, Final & Individual Qualification, Subdivision 1)
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis (2 PM)
- Diya Chitale/Manika Batra/Reeth Tennison/Sreeja Akula (Women’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1)
- Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty/Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1)
Cycling – Track and Para Track (2:30 PM)
- Y Rojit Singh/Ronaldo Laitonjam/David Elkatohchoongo/Esow Esow (Men’s Team Sprint, Qualification)
- Mayuri Lute/Triyasha Paul/Shushikala Agashe (Women’s Team Sprint, Qualification)
- Vishavjeet Singh/Naman Kapil/Venkappa Kengalagutti/Anantha Narayanan/Dinesh Kumar (Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit, Qualification)
Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming (3 PM)
- Kushagra Rawat (Men’s 400m Freestyle, Heats)
- Sajan Prakash (Men’s 50m Butterfly, Heats)
- Ashish Kumar (Men’s 100m Backstroke S9, Heat)
- Srihari Nataraj (Women’s 100m Butterfly, Heats)
Triathlon and Para Triathlon (3:30 PM)
- Adarsh M.S, Vishwanath Yadav (Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final)
- Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final)
Cricket Women’s T20 (3:30 PM)
- India vs Australia (Group A Match, Edgbaston)
Squash (4:30 PM)
- Joshna Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh (Women’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64)
- Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh (Men’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64)
Hockey (6:30 PM)
- India Women’s vs Ghana Women’s (Group Match)
Badminton (6:30 PM)
- India vs Pakistan (Mixed Team Event, Qualification round 1)
Boxing
- Shiva Thapa: Men’s Over 60kg – 63.5kg (Light Welter), Round of 32 (4:30 PM)
- Sumit Kundu: Men’s Over 71kg – 75kg (Middle), Round of 32 (4:30 PM)
- Ashish Kumar : Men’s Over 75kg – 80kg (Light Heavy), Round of 32 (11 PM)
