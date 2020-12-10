Next Story
News18» News»Other Sports»Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Comes Out on December 10, Here are Top Five Things You Should Know
1-MIN READ
Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Comes Out on December 10, Here are Top Five Things You Should Know
Eight years after its first teaser was dropped, video game Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be out on December 10. The game is developed by Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red that rose to fame with the Witcher franchise – particularly Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
-
- Last Updated: December 10, 2020, 00:08 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Eight years after its first teaser was dropped, video game Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be out on December 10. The game is developed by Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red that rose to fame with the Witcher franchise – particularly Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Gaming geeks will finally be able to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released globally on December 10 or December 9, depending on the region. Since 2012, the teaser of the much-anticipated movie has excited fans all over the world and before you get to experience the game, here are a few things that you should know about Cyberpunk 2077.
- Icon of cyberpunk genre 90s movie Matrix, Keanu Reeves has lent his voice, face and performance to a character in Cyberpunk 2077. The star plays Johnny Silverhand in the futuristic action-adventure game which. He had even delighted fans by making a surprise appearance on stage at the E3 gaming conference in LA last year.
- Talking about some technical requirements on a PC, the game will take up 70GB of disk space and on the PS5/ PS4, the download size is over 100GB. On an Xbox, the game requires under 60GB but as shared by Twitter user DreamcastGuy, there is a 43GB Day One patch for the game. CD Projekt Red shared PC requirements for the game last month for running it at 1080p, 1440p and 4K resolution.
- The minimum system requirements for the game to run smoothly is a resolution of 1080p. The processor should be Intel Core i5-3570K/ AMD FX-8310 and the graphics processing units (GPU) should be at least GTX 780/ Radeon RX 470, while the RAM should be at least 8GB VRAM: 3GB.
- The game is priced at Rs. 2,999 on Steam, while its Xbox version comes at Rs. 3,490. The PlayStation version of Cyberpunk 2077 costs Rs. 3,499.
- Cyberpunk 2077 launches on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Optimized versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are due in 2021. Those who buy the game on PS4 and Xbox One will get the upgraded console version free.