Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Comes Out on December 10, Here are Top Five Things You Should Know

Gaming geeks will finally be able to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released globally on December 10 or December 9, depending on the region. Since 2012, the teaser of the much-anticipated movie has excited fans all over the world and before you get to experience the game, here are a few things that you should know about Cyberpunk 2077.