CyberPunk 2077 Launch Delayed: Disappointed Fans Take to Twitter in Angst

The much-awaited CyberPunk 2077 game has been delayed yet again. The video game was originally be launched on September 17. However, it must be noted that the date was extended to November 19 later. But what is more annoying is the fact that the date of the game’s release has once again been pushed by 21 days. The launch is now expected on December 10.

The game company’s Twitter handle in a post revealed that the delay in the launch occurred due to ‘developmental concerns’ in the software of the game. You can check the company’s tweet here:

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

The game is going to be released on a variety of platforms including current generation and next generation consoles, along with PCs. There are a total of 9 versions that need to be tested.

As per the developers, they under-calculated the period in which last-minute improvements were to be made. This lapse of judgement is one of the major causes of the delay in launch. The statement also mentions that the brand is determined and dedicated to come up with the best version of Cyberpunk 2077.

After the statement was released online, netizens expressed a variety of reactions to the post. A person who seems to be quite a fan of the game wrote, “I understand the decision but... a lot of us I’m sure asked for a time off on our jobs to be able to play this game since you guys have said no more delays was going to happen. I have a lot on my mind with this decision.”

Another user expressed his absolute displeasure because of this news. He cancelled his subscription and is now unwilling to purchase any game from the studio. He said, “Just refunded the purchase. There is no point in buying a game from a dev who cannot keep their promise. When we were kids, we've learnt a valuable lesson from THE BOY WHO CRIED WOLF story. I don't think I'll ever buy another game from this studio.”

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

What if they kept delaying it until 2077? Lmao — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 28, 2020

Damn it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2020

You all knew it was coming, don’t act surprised. Plenty of other games to keep you busy in the meantime, WatchDogs, AC:Valhalla, Destiny 2. Stop acting entitled. We are disappointed in the delay, but understand @CyberpunkGame — Myles Lynch (@myleslynch) October 27, 2020

I'm just going to leave this quote here, and walk away. pic.twitter.com/KPYXECpwTq — Wesley Harrison (@HarrisowWesley) October 27, 2020

CyberPunk 2077 Launch Delayed: Disappointed Fans Take to Twitter in Angst