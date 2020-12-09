Cyberpunk 2077 All Set for Launch Tomorrow, Here's All You Need To Know Before Release

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt's highly-anticipated video game, is all set to release tomorrow and player all over the world are eagerly waiting to start their adventure in game's futuristic landscape 'Night City'.

With Cyberpunk 2077 trending on social media as well as searches, here's all you need to know about the game, where you play and also what early reviews say about CD Projekt's latest offering.

THE VIDEO GAME AND CREATOR

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The exciting game from the Polish gaming company CD Projekt RED allows gamers to play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 was initially scheduled to release on November 19 and now will be released on December 10, 2020 (tomorrow), marking an eight-year wait.

The game allows gamers to customize the character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle and explore a vast city where the choices the player make shape the story and the world around those choices.

Cyberpunk 2077's makers CD Projekt have specified global unlock times on PlayStation 4, Stadia, Windows PC, and Xbox One, as well as when players who pre-ordered the game can begin preloading.

CD Projekt's previous releases include The Witcher series based on the fantasy novels.

HOW TO PLAY

Cyberpunk 2077's makers CD Projekt announced that "For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time".

CD Projekt also released slated schedule for all continents on its website.

On PC and Stadia, Cyberpunk 2077 unlocks on December 10, 2020, at 12 am GMT — which is 5:30 pm for players in India.

For players on console, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 unlock at 12 am local time on December 10.

Pre-loads for the Xbox One version went live December 3 at 5 pm CET, and pre-loads for the PlayStation 4 version will go live “2 days prior to the release date on PlayStation.” The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, through backward compatibility.

For those racing to pre-load the game on their systems, the players will need to download a 43 GB patch alongside the base game. The developers also announced that a day one patch is tagging along with the release, owing to bugs and glitches reported in early reviews. This includes the full next-gen upgrades for Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

The full next-gen upgrades won't be available until 2021, but the process to generate updates will begin with the release.

Cyberpunk 2077 also allowed early reviews for the game making information available for players online.

EARLY REVIEWS

Cyberpunk 2077's early reviews shows a positive consensus for the much-awaited game. Video gaming review aggregators OpenCritic and Metacritic have given Cyberpunk 2077 a score of 91 out of 100 average score, from 45 and 44 publications, respectively.

There have been concerns about the neurological impact of the game as after the review embargo was lifted, a Game Informer reviewer was reported to have a seizure while playing the game.

The reviewer said that one of the features of the game involves "braindancing" - which allows the player character to explore and experience memories. This makes it important for players who suffer from seizure disorders or epilepsy to be cautious of photosensitive triggers.

Cyberpunk 2077 carries a seizure warning in its user agreement, but the video game itself doesn't contain a warning. The developers responded to this concern and said they are looking at a more permanent solution.