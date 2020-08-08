Czech MotoGP: Johann Zarco Claims Surprise Pole Over Fabio Quartararo

Johann Zarco claimed an unbelievable first pole position since 2018 Malaysian GP in a stunning MotoGP Q2 at the Monster Energy Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) will start second after crashing on his final flying lap, with his teammate Franco Morbidelli lining up on the outside of the front row.

"I can't believe it that I got pole position," he said.

"Beginning of qualifying, the first tyre, with the warmth, it was a bit too much and I couldn't go as fast as I did this morning. On the second tyre I finally managed better my gap with the rider I was following.

"I'm just so happy. I need to use this good position to start well tomorrow," he added.

Quartararo's team-mate Franco Morbidelli will start in third for Sunday's race in Brno with seven-time champion Valentino Rossi in 10th and Andrea Dovizioso back in 18th.

World champion Marc Marquez continues to be absent as he recovers from another bout of surgery on the arm he broke in a first race crash of the campaign.

Zarco, 30, who left KTM in the middle of last season due to poor results, was claiming his sixth MotoGP pole.

Youngster Quartararo leads second-placed Maverick Vinales, who starts fifth at the Masaryk Circuit, by 10 points with 12 races of the campaign to go.

All the action from the Monster Energy Grand Prix Ceské Republiky main race will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2:15PM IST.

Top 10:

1. Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) – 1:55.687

2. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.303

3. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.311

4. AleixEspargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.387

5. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.444

6. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.455

7. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.612

8. DaniloPetrucci (Ducati Team) + 0.767

9. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.825

10. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.828

(With AFP inputs)