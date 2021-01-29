News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»D Madison Bowey Agrees To 2-year Contract With Blackhawks
1-MIN READ

The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a twoyear contract with defenseman Madison Bowey on Thursday.

CHICAGO: The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Madison Bowey on Thursday.

Bowey’s contract has a $725,000 salary cap hit. The first season is a two-way deal, and it transitions to a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old Bowey set career highs with three goals and 14 assists in 53 games for Detroit last season. He was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2013 NHL draft and played two seasons for the Capitals before he was traded to the Red Wings in February 2019.

Bowey, a Stanley Cup winner with Washington in 2018, has five goals and 34 assists in 154 career regular-season games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


