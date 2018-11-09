GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dabang Delhi Beat Haryana Steelers 39-33 in Pro Kabaddi League

Dabang Delhi snapped their three-match losing streak in the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League with a close 39-33 win over Haryana Steelers, in Greater Noida on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2018, 12:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dabang Delhi Beat Haryana Steelers 39-33 in Pro Kabaddi League
Image: Pro Kabaddi
Loading...
Greater Noida: Dabang Delhi snapped their three-match losing streak in the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League with a close 39-33 win over Haryana Steelers, in Greater Noida on Thursday.

It was Vikas Kandola's first match as captain for Haryana since Monu Goyat was on the bench. Goyat came off the bench to try and inspire Haryana and got 11 raid points in 18 raids but it went in vain as his side ended on a losing note.

Ravinder Pahal got 6 tackle points, which included a strong 'Super Tackle' in the end to seal the match. Meraj Sheyk's 'Super Raid' helped him get a few points off Haryana's grabs. Naveen Kumar got 9 raid points for Delhi in 15 raids.

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...