Dabang Delhi Beat Haryana Steelers 39-33 in Pro Kabaddi League
Dabang Delhi snapped their three-match losing streak in the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League with a close 39-33 win over Haryana Steelers, in Greater Noida on Thursday.
Image: Pro Kabaddi
It was Vikas Kandola's first match as captain for Haryana since Monu Goyat was on the bench. Goyat came off the bench to try and inspire Haryana and got 11 raid points in 18 raids but it went in vain as his side ended on a losing note.
Ravinder Pahal got 6 tackle points, which included a strong 'Super Tackle' in the end to seal the match. Meraj Sheyk's 'Super Raid' helped him get a few points off Haryana's grabs. Naveen Kumar got 9 raid points for Delhi in 15 raids.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
