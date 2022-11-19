Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has been a season full of ups and downs for defending champions Dabang Delhi KC so far. Dabang Delhi kicked off their title defence on a solid note and won their first five games. However, a defeat in their sixth encounter against Patna Pirates marked the start of Dabang Delhi’s free fall in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. In their next eight matches, Dabang Delhi managed to clinch just one win.

Dabang Delhi will now look to end their two-match losing streak as they are once again set to face three-time champions Patna Pirates on Saturday. The two teams will be in action at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

After securing just six wins from 14 matches, Dabang Delhi currently find themselves at the 10th spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of the PKL match between Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the PKL 2022-23 match between Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates will take place on November 19, Saturday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates be played?

The PKL match between Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates begin?

The PKL match between Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates PKL match?

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates PKL match?

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Possible line-up:

Dabang Delhi KC Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

