Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live

Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will face-off in a blockbuster Pro Kabbadi League match on Saturday. Dabang Delhi were held to a draw by Tamil Thalaivas in their last game. They would want to collect maximum points against Puneri Paltan. Moreover, Delhi will fancy their chances on Saturday as Puneri Paltan were stunned by Gujarat Giants in their last game.

Puneri Paltan has been the most consistent team of the tournament. But they looked out of steam against Gujarat and the likes of Fazel Atrachali and Aslam Inamdar seemed out of touch. Puneri Paltan would be aiming to register a convincing win over Dabang Delhi in order to regain momentum in the business end of the tournament. Both Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will be raring to go in what should be a thrilling contest.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will be played on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Read all the Latest Sports News here