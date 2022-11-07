Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans will face off in match 67 of the Pro Kabbadi League on November 8. Dabang Delhi had a terrific start in the tournament. But it seems that they have run out of gas. Dabang Delhi is on a six-match losing streak and is now on the 7th position on the points table. The match against Telugu Titans is a great chance for Dabang Delhi to revive their fledging campaign. Telugu Titans have had a disastrous campaign and have no chance of progressing to the next stage. They are at the bottom of the table and have lost as many as ten matches. However, Telugu Titans have the ability to cause an upset. They have nothing to lose and could play in a fearless manner. The likes of Parvesh Bhainswal and Monu Goyat will be key to their chances.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans will be played on November 8, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Telugu Titans Probable Starting 7: Parvesh Bhainswal, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai

Read all the Latest Sports News here