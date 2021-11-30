Daft Punk? Nope That's Just F1 Drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon at the Ballon d'Or

Formula One drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were present at the 65th Ballon d’Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The pair brought out the men’s Ballon d’Or trophy and were introduced as the French electronic music duo formed called ‘Daft Punk’, as they wore black helmets, before being revealed to be F1’s Alonso and Ocon.

Watch the video here:

Did you recognise the mystery guests who brought the #BallonDor trophies onto the stage in Paris this evening? 👀pic.twitter.com/W9KOyaEw0O— Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2021

As for the awardees on the night, Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending seventh time, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina.

The 34-year-old Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals. Messi finished with 613 points to top prolific Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski on 580.

Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women’s award for an outstanding season with Barcelona and Spain.

Putellas helped Barca win the treble and scored 26 goals in 42 games overall. The midfielder netted in the Champions League final against Chelsea, and in August she was named UEFA women’s player of the year.

Putellas tallied 186 points to finish far ahead of club and country teammate Jenni Hermoso on 84. The only previous women’s award winners are Norway striker Ada Hegerberg in 2018, and U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe in 2019.

In other awards, the Kopa Trophy for the best under 21 player went to 19-year-old Spain and Barcelona midfielder Pedri. He caught the eye at Euro 2020 and reached the Olympic final.

The Lev Yashin for best goalkeeper was won by Gianluigi Donnarumma, who helped Italy win the Euros.

Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out to men every year since 1956 when Stanley Matthews won.

Both 2020 awards were cancelled because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the season.

