News18» News»Sports»Dahlkemper Becomes Third US International At Man City Women
1-MIN READ

Dahlkemper Becomes Third US International At Man City Women

MANCHESTER, England: Abby Dahlkemper became the third U.S. international to join Manchester City in Englands top womens league this season after completing her move on Saturday.

Americans Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle have been at City since August.

Dahlkemper, a defender, signed a 2-year deal after four seasons with the North Carolina Courage in the National Womens Soccer League. She has been playing for the U.S. team since October 2016 and was a member of the World Cup-winning squad from 2019.

City is fourth in the Womens Super League this season. The team has been runner-up the last three years.

