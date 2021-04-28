Daily Coronavirus Tests for Athletes at Tokyo Olympics: Organisers

Athletes and their close contacts will have daily coronavirus tests at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, organisers said Wednesday, up from a previous plan for tests every four days.

Here is what was decided in the meeting

All participants are required to take two COVID-19 tests before their flight to Japan.

In principle, athletes and all those in close proximity with athletes will be tested daily to minimise the risk of undetected positive cases that could transmit the virus. The dates and times will be set in line with the sports events and schedule.

All other Games participants will be tested daily for three days after their arrival. After the first three days and throughout their stay, they will be tested regularly, based on the operational nature of their role and level of contact with athletes.

All Games participants must, in principle, only follow the activities they have outlined in their activity plan. They must minimise contact within one metre of Games participants who have already been in Japan for more than 14 days, and Japanese residents.

All Games participants must, in principle, exclusively use dedicated Games vehicles, and they are not allowed to use public transport.

All Games participants must, in principle, eat only in the limited locations where COVID-19 countermeasures are in place, including catering facilities at Games venues, their accommodation’s restaurant, and their rooms, using room service or food delivery.

Close contacts are defined as those who have prolonged contact (for 15 minutes or more) with a person who has a confirmed positive COVID-19 test, within one metre, without wearing a face mask. This is particularly applicable when such contact happens in enclosed spaces such as hotel rooms or vehicles. Cases will be confirmed by the Japanese health authorities.

