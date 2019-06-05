Dale Steyn: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Dale Steyn, whose full name is Dale Willem Steyn, is a South African cricketer. He was born on June 27, 1983 at Phalaborwa. He is 35 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Africa XI, Cape Cobras, Deccan Chargers, Essex, Gujarat Lions, Jamaica Tallawahs, Northerns, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Titans, Warwickshire.

Dale Steyn has played in 125 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 365 runs at an average of 9.35. His highest score is 60. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 196 wickets at an average of 25.95. His bowling economy rate is 4.87. He has 3 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 6/39.

Steyn made his ODI debut against England at Port Elizabeth on August 17, 2005 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth on March 13, 2019.

This Dale Steyn: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 05, 2019.