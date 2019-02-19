LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Dalian Yifang Confirm Marek Hamsik Signing

Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang have completed the signing of Slovenia international midfielder Marek Hamsik from Napoli, the club confirmed via social media.

Reuters

Updated:February 19, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)
The 31-year-old arrives in China after more than 11 seasons with the Naples-based side, where he surpassed Diego Maradona's tally to become the club's all-time leading scorer.

He joins a Dalian team that is under new management, with South Korea's Choi Kang-hee recently replacing Bernd Schuster following a fight against relegation last year during their first campaign back in the Chinese top flight.

Hamsik joins former Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan on Dalian's books.

Dalian will kick off the season on March 3 when they travel to Henan Jianye.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
