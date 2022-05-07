Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Western Conference Semifinals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Dallas Mavericks will be aiming to complete their comeback in the Western Conference Semifinals as they are set to take on Phoenix Suns in the fourth game, on Monday. Earlier, the Suns had kicked off the Conference Semifinals on a positive note after securing two wins in the first two games.

But their progress was halted in the third game as Mavericks scripted 103-94 win to clinch their first victory of the Conference Semifinals. For Mavericks, their two guards- Luka Doncic (26 points) and Jalen Brunson (28 points) displayed amazing skills to clinch victory for their side.

Ahead of Monday’s NBA 2022 Western Conference Semifinals match between Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 Western Conference Semifinals match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played?

The NBA 2022 Western Conference Semifinals match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will take place on May 9, Monday.

Where will the NBA 2022 Western Conference Semifinals match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) be played?

The match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played at the American Airlines Center, Dallas.

What time will the NBA 2022 Western Conference Semifinals match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) begin?

The match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) Possible Starting XI:

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Reggie Bullock, F- Dorian Finney-Smith, C- Dwight Powell, G- Jalen Brunson, G- Luka Doncic

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Mikal Bridges, F-Jae Crowder, C-Deandre Ayton, G-Devin Booker, G- Chris Paul

