Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz ors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will take on each other in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center, Dallas. The two teams are currently tied 2-2 in the series.

In Game 1 of the series, Jazz had secured a 93-99 win but the Mavericks were quick enough to respond as they won the next two games to secure a 2-1 lead in the series.

In the last game, Jazz clinched a nail-biting one-point win (100-99) to level the series 2-2. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 25 points and become his side’s highest scorer in the game.

For Mavericks, Luka Doncic made a return to the playoffs with 30 points along with 10 rebounds and four assists. But his efforts proved to be inconsequential as eventually, Mavericks conceded defeat by one point.

Ahead of the NBA 2022 playoff match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Utah Jazz (UTA), here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA 2022 playoffs match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Utah Jazz (UTA) be played?

The NBA 2022 match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Utah Jazz (UTA) will take place on April 26, Tuesday.

Where will the NBA 2022 match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Utah Jazz (UTA) be played?

The match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Utah Jazz (UTA) will be played at the American Airlines Center, Dallas.

What time will the NBA 2022 match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) and Utah Jazz (UTA) begin?

The match between Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Utah Jazz (UTA) will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Utah Jazz (UTA) match?

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Utah Jazz (UTA) match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Utah Jazz (UTA) match?

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Utah Jazz (UTA) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Dallas Mavericks (DAL) vs Utah Jazz (UTA) Possible Starting XI:

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Reggie Bullock, F- Dorian Finney-Smith, C- Dwight Powell, G- Jalen Brunson, G- Luca Doncic

Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Bojan Bogdanovic, F-Royce O’Neale, C- Rudy Gobert, G- Donovan Mitchell, G- Mike Conley Jr.

