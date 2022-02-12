Dallas Open Features First ATP Tour All-American Semi-finals Since 2004

Big-serving second seed Reilly Opelka beat Italy’s Adriano Mannarino 6-3 6-4 to enter the semi-finals of the Dallas Open on Friday and complete an all-American final four. Opelka will face John Isner for a spot in the final of the ATP 250 tournament, while the other semi-final pits Marcos Giron against Jenson Brookby. Isner eased past qualifier Vasek Pospisil 6-4 6-4, while Giron knocked out top seed Taylor Fritz with a 6-4 3-6 7-6(3) win.

This is the first time since San Jose, California in 2004 that all four semi-finalists of an ATP Tour event have been from the United States.

The 2004 San Jose event’s penultimate round featured two former world number ones, with Andy Roddick going on to win the tournament while Andre Agassi fell in the semi-finals.

“I think the best part about this is we have four Americans in the semis, so you’re guaranteed an all-American final and an American will lift the trophy, which is great," Opelka said.

“It just shows how much we love playing in front of you guys, playing in front of the U.S. crowd. Being at home, I wish we had more weeks like this. But we make the most of them while they’re here."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.