Dallas' Prescott Leaves Against Giants With Ankle Injury

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday and was immediately taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Prescott was hurt at the end of a run in the third quarter, his right ankle bending awkwardly as defensive back Logan Ryan’s right foot made contact with it as the two went to the turf.

After medical personnel tended to him on the field, Prescott was helped up and hopped on his left foot to get onto the cart. He buried his face in a towel as teammates came over to wish him well. He was given a standing ovation as he was taken off the field.

Prescott has never missed a start in four-plus seasons with the Cowboys and was on track to have a career year. His 1,690 yards passing in the first four games put him on pace to become the first NFL quarterback to throw for more than 6,000 in a season.

Prescott was 14 of 21 for 166 yards and a touchdown before leaving with the Cowboys ahead 24-23. Andy Dalton finished for Prescott, and the Cowboys won 37-34 on a field goal as time ran out.

Dallas also lost defensive tackle Trysten Hill to an undisclosed injury. He was hurt in the third quarter when, trying to avoid a roughing penalty, he appeared to hold up as he ran into quarterback Daniel Jones.

Kyle Allen, who was making his first start for Washington after replacing Dwayne Haskins, injured his arm when was hit by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Alex Smith, who replaced Allen, saw his first NFL game action since breaking his right tibia and fibula 23 months ago.

A couple of offensive linemen were hurt in the Pittsburgh-Philadelphia game. The Steelers lost Pro Bowler David DeCastro in the first quarter with an abdominal injury.

The Eagles’ Lane Johnson was carted to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Johnson has been dealing with a balky ankle all season and underwent a procedure last week to remove a cyst that had been bothering him.

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson left with a back injury and did not return after getting hit awkwardly during a first-quarter punt return. Eagles linebacker Duke Reily left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs had offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele (knee), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (hand) and receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) leave early in their loss to Las Vegas.

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen walked off dizzily after his helmet hit Travis Kelces shoulder pads while making a tackle and defensive end Carl Nassib (foot), free safety Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (hip) left early.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones went out against the New York Jets with a bicep injury. Jets receiver Chris Hogan was carted off in the fourth quarter with what coach Adam Gase said was an ankle injury.

The Carolina Panthers lost two starters on defense against Atlanta. End Brian Burns suffered a concussion late in the first half and cornerback Donte Jackson hurt a toe.

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury and cornerback Kendal Sheffield, who missed the first three games of the season with a foot injury, left with an injured right ankle.

Jacksonville WR D.J. Chark injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Houston.

