DAM vs ABH Dream11 Predictions, Saudi Arabia League 2020-21, Damac FC vs Abha: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips | In the Saudi Arabian League 2020, Damac FC will square off against hosts Abha on Tuesday, December 22, at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, in Abha.

Abha are currently placed ninth in the Saudi Arabia League 2020-21 standings with three wins, two draws and three defeats to their name from eight games played so far. They enter the clash on 3-0 loss against Al Batim, in the last round in the King’s Cup competition.

On the other hand, Damac FC enter the fixture on the back of a 1-2 loss against Al-Taawoun in the King’s Cup competition. They are currently ranked 16th and lie at the bottom of the ranking table with 4 points. Damac have so far won just one match, tied another and lost six from the eight played so far.

The Saudi Arabia League 2020 match between Damac FC and Abha is scheduled for kick-off at 6:10 pm IST.

DAM vs ABH Saudi Arabia League 2020-21, Damac FC vs Abha Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Saudi Arabia League 2020-21 will be available on Fancode.

DAM vs ABH Saudi Arabia League 2020-21, Damac FC vs Abha: Match Details

Tuesday, December 22 - 6.10pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, in Abha, KSA.

Saudi Arabia League 2020-21 DAM vs ABH Dream11 team for Damac FC vs Abha

captain: C.Strandberg

vice-captain: N.Al-Sharani

goalkeeper: A.Mhamdi

defenders: S.Amro, S.Vittor, M.Zubaidi, C.Strandberg

midfielders: A.AL- Shahrani, A.S.Al Hayder, A.Al Najjar, N.Al-Sharani

strikers: M.Al Muwallad, K.Barnawi

DAM vs ABH Saudi Arabia League, Damac FC probable starting line-up vs Abha: K.Sharahili, T.Mohammad, I.Al Nakhli, S.Vittor, M.Zubaidi, M.A.Fallatah, B.Sadaini, A.S.Al Hayder, A.AL-Shahrani, M.Hamzi, M.Al Muwallad

DAM vs ABH Saudi Arabia League, Abha probable starting line-up vs Damac FC: C.Strandberg, F.Al Jumeiah, A.Al Najjar, A.AlJaman, R.Sharahili, K.Auoadhi, S.Amro, N.Al-Sharani, M.Tahrat, K.Barnawi, A.Mhamdi