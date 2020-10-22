Dan 'The Beast' Says Brock Lesnar May Make a Comeback in Combat Sports

American wrestler and UFC Hall of Fame member Dan Severn has revealed that the WWE superstar Brock Lesnar might come back to combat sports. Brock's contract with WWE has expired recently. Speaking to Sportskeeda, the professional wrestler said that the money being offered in combat sports is great. Speaking about Brock, Dan said that the need for him to participate in combat sports boils down to the fact if he is good at saving or investing. He also made a general statement about professional athletes not being 'savvy' enough to save their money and make investments.

Dan says that the same applies to not just professional wrestlers but also basketball, football and baseball players. He said, "Their careers were shorter than they thought it would be and that they had bad investments. So, it all boils down to savings."

About Brock's decision to fight combat sports, Dan said, "But will he probably fight again? Sure, because he will make an incredible payday."

The superstar wrestler was answering questions of fans on the Sportskeeda show. The contract of WWE wrestler Brock Lesner expired in September 2020 and he has been a free agent since then.

The 43-year-old American wrestler is a former football player and a retired mixed martial artist. In professional wrestling, he has been awarded the title of world champion eight times. He is popularly known as The Beast Incarnate.

Dan Severn, who is popularly called The Beast, answered many questions of wrestling enthusiasts during the show. Dan was also asked if he can share the name of the wrestler who told him that people were scared of him.

To this question, Dan responded by saying that a couple of people have told him about this but he won't answer in detail just to keep the secrecy about the talk of people being scared of Dan.

He also spoke about his time at WWE and responded to a question about Canadian wrestler Owen Hart (ring name The Blue Blazer) who died in 1999 while performing a stunt for the Over the Edge-pay-per-view event.