Daniel Sturridge Keen To Revive Liverpool Career After Pre-season Run
Daniel Sturridge is looking to put his injury troubles behind him and re-establish himself in the Liverpool side for the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Image: Reuters
Daniel Sturridge is looking to put his injury troubles behind him and re-establish himself in the Liverpool side for the upcoming Premier League campaign.
The 28-year-old's career has been blighted by injuries, the most recent of which was a hamstring problem that limited him to six appearances on loan at West Bromwich Albion in 2018.
The England striker has impressed in Liverpool's pre-season matches, however, scoring in a 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday that prompted manager Juergen Klopp to say that Sturridge would have a role to play at the club "if he is fit".
"The hunger will never change. I'm taking every day as it comes with a positive mindset. That's all I'm going to do," Sturridge told reporters.
"Pre-season has been going great but, you know, I'm not getting too carried away. It's just great to be part of the club and helping and making sure that we can win games.
"I just want to help the team win something ... We have been close before a lot of times. I wasn't here for last season's Champions League (final) but it was so close, so close.
"We want to win something."
Liverpool face Italian sides Napoli and Torino in their remaining pre-season fixtures before kicking off their Premier League campaign against West Ham United on Aug. 12.
