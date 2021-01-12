News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Daniels Lifts Prairie View Past Texas Southern 71-67
1-MIN READ

Daniels Lifts Prairie View Past Texas Southern 71-67

Daniels Lifts Prairie View Past Texas Southern 71-67

Jawaun Daniels had 21 points as Prairie View narrowly beat Texas Southern 7167 on Monday night in the first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas: Jawaun Daniels had 21 points as Prairie View narrowly beat Texas Southern 71-67 on Monday night in the first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Daniels hit 9 of 11 shots. He added six rebounds.

Cam Mack had 15 points and nine assists for Prairie View (2-4). DRell Roberts added 14 points.

Galen Alexander had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (2-6). Michael Weathers added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...