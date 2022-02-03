CHANGE LANGUAGE
Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner Withdraw from Rotterdam, Andy Murray Handed Wildcard

Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open (AP)

Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, both of whom recently returned from long-term injury, have been handed wildcards for the event, which begins on Monday.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner have withdrawn from next week’s ATP 500 event in Rotterdam and will be replaced by former winners Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

World number two Medvedev said that it was too early for him to get back to action following his five-set loss to Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open final last week, while Italian world number 10 Sinner will not travel due to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year. I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete. Rotterdam is one of the favourite stops… I look forward to coming back in the future," Medvedev said.

first published:February 03, 2022, 17:37 IST