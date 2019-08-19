Daniil Medvedev Beats David Goffin to Win Cincinnati Open, Enters Top 5 of ATP Rankings
Daniil Medvedev beat David Goffin 7-6(3), 6-4 to win is first Masters 1000 trophy at Cincinnati Open.
Daniil Medvedev has the most match wins on any surface this year with 43. (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)
Cincinnati: Daniil Medvedev, coming off back-to-back ATP finals defeats, held off David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-4 Sunday to win the ATP Cincinnati Masters.
The ninth-seeded Russian finished with an ace after saving break points in the final game, lifting a first Masters 1000 trophy after settling for runner-up finishes to Nick Kyrgios in Washington and Rafael Nadal in Montreal last weekend.
"These have been the best three weeks of my life," Medvedev said. "My mentality was the best, my serve was the best, my tennis has been really consistent.
"I didn't have one bad match, I hope to continue this way for next few weeks."
After his full-on post-Wimbledon schedule, the winner admitted: "I'm so exhausted, I almost can't talk now."
He also revealed that he was starting to cramp in the final game, when he tossed his racquet in anger before saving break points.
"I think my Montreal final against Rafa was important," he said of hanging on. "I was maybe able to use that experience that I had and David did not."
The 2019 #CincyTennis champion has a message for the fans 😅@DaniilMedwed | @CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/7gB1NzjgkP— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 18, 2019
Medvedev, who only recently gained the ATP Top 10, now will find himself ranked fifth as a result of his three-week run of form.
"I don't check the rankings every two minutes, but I do look after I do well at a tournament," he said. "If I had lost I'd be seventh, now I'm fifth."
Medvedev followed up his semi-final upset of defending champion Novak Djokovic as he controlled feisty Belgian Goffin to win an ATP leading 31st hardcourt match.
He has the most match wins on any surface this year with 43.
Spanish superstar Nadal, who did not play this week -- is second with 41, followed by Roger Federer on 39.
Medvedev stamped himself a contender for the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season that starts in Flushing Meadows in a week.
So THIS is how it feels to win your first #ATPMasters1000 🏆.Congrats, @DaniilMedwed 🙌 🎥: @TennisTV | @CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/CRMcdB6g6V— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 18, 2019
Goffin was competing in his second final of 2019 after losing to Federer in Halle.
"Congratulations to your team," he told Medvedev, "Once again, an unbelievable week for you, fantastic.
"I think you are ready for New York."
Medvedev powered to a 4-1 lead in the opening set but had to win it in a tiebreaker as Goffin, coached by 2002 Australian open winner Thomas Johansson, fought back.
But Medvedev's break in the opening game of the second set was all he needed as he avenged a loss to Goffin at Wimbledon this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Inches Closer to 100 Cr, John Abraham's Batla House Paces Up at BO
- Sonam Kapoor Hits Back at Trolls Targeting Her Sindhi-Peshawari Lineage
- How Dare Someone Constantly Make Us Soft Targets: Karan Johar Reacts Angrily to Drug Party Claims
- BCCI Informs Indian High Commission in Antigua About Hoax Terror Threat
- Labuschagne Replaces Smith to Become First Like-for-like Substitution in Cricket