Daniil Medvedev Eases into Mallorca Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Daniil Medvedev defeated Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-2 to book his place in quarter-finals in Mallorca.

World number two Daniil Medvedev eased  into the quarter-finals of the Mallorca grass court event with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Corentin Moutet on Tuesday.

Medvedev dropped his opening service game and trailed 0-3 before finding his rhythm and reeling off five straight games. He faced few problems from the Frenchman in the second set to secure his place in the next round.

The victory over Moutet improved Medvedev’s career record on grass to 19-13. The Russian has previously reached the semi-finals at Eastbourne in 2017 and at Queen’s Club in 2019.

His build-up to Wimbledon, which starts next Monday, will continue with a last-eight meeting with the young Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Tags
first published:June 22, 2021, 22:01 IST