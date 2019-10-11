Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Daniil Medvedev Continues Scintillating Form, Beats Fognini to Reach Shanghai Masters Quarters

Shanghai Masters 2019: Daniil Medvedev beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (4) to enter the semi-finals.

AFP

Updated:October 11, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Daniil Medvedev Continues Scintillating Form, Beats Fognini to Reach Shanghai Masters Quarters
Daniil Medvedev is looking for his fourth title this year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Shanghai: Daniil Medvedev tamed self-styled "wild horse" Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (4) to canter into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday.

The in-form Russian world number four plays top-ranked Novak Djokovic or young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday in the last four.

Italy's Fognini, 12th in the world, was broken in the sixth game of the first set when he double-faulted.

The second set went to the tie break and despite Fognini taking a 2-0 lead, Medvedev pulled back in front with his serve a major weapon.

The 23-year-old sent down 12 aces to Fognini's three in the match.

Medvedev is in scintillating form, having reached a staggering eight finals this year including at the US Open. He was beaten at Flushing Meadows by Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Medvedev is chasing a fourth title in his breakthrough season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram