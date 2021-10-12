CHANGE LANGUAGE
Daniil Medvedev Overcomes Filip Krajinovic to Set Up Grigor Dimitrov Clash at Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev advanced at the Indian Wells. (AP Photo)

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-2 7-6(1) victory over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, reaching 50 wins this season.

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-2 7-6(1) victory over Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic on Monday and said he was pleased to reach 50 wins this season. The top-seeded Russian took to the court following a long rain delay and wasted no time in showing the kind of form that earned him a maiden Grand Slam title last month, going 4-0 up before taking the opening set. Krajinovic fought back in the second set to lead 4-2 before Medvedev found his groove to force a tie-break, which he dominated to claim the win.

“I feel like I’m trying to play a little bit less … just playing the biggest tournaments, or the ones that will get me back into shape," Medvedev said.

“So I’m really happy that I managed to get 50 (wins). It means I was doing pretty good in a lot of them.

“Filip is a really tough opponent. He’s always playing top tennis, tough matches, especially that second set. There were a lot of ups and downs, but a great level from both."

Up next for world number two Medvedev is Grigor Dimitrov, who beat American Reilly Opelka 6-3 6-4 earlier in the day.

Medvedev’s compatriot Andrey Rublev lost 6-4 3-6 7-5 to American Tommy Paul.

first published:October 12, 2021, 14:26 IST