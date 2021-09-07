CHANGE LANGUAGE
Daniil Medvedev, Qualifier Leylah Fernandez Get Early Start at US Open

Daniil Medvedev reached the US Open quarter-finals. (AP Photo)

Daniil Medvedev reached the US Open quarter-finals. (AP Photo)

In the night session, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will meet Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion.

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev and Canadian teen qualifier Leylah Fernandez will have afternoon quarter-final matches on Tuesday at the US Open.

Medvedev, this year’s Australian Open runner-up, will attempt to reach his fourth Grand Slam semi-final and third in a row at the US Open when he plays 117th-ranked Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp in the opener at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Russian was the 2019 US Open runner-up and reached the semi-finals last year on the New York hardcourts.

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, will follow by facing Ukraine’s fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina after stunning defending champion Naomi Osaka and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the past two rounds.

In the night session, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will meet Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion.

Sabalenka made her deepest Slam run into July’s Wimbledon semi-finals.

The final match on Ashe sends Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who upset Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, against Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. The winner will advance to his first Slam semi-final.

September 07, 2021