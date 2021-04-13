Daniil Medvedev Tests Positive for Covid-19, Withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters - ATP

World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been withdrawn from this week’s Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday.

Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored by the tournament and ATP medical teams, the men’s tennis governing body said in a statement.

“It’s a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo. My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible," the Russian world number two said in an ATP statement.

He has been placed in quarantine, “and continues to be monitored by the Tournament Physician and ATP Medical Team", the statement added.

Medvedev, who tested positive on Monday, had a first round bye and has been replaced in the singles second round.

Runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open this year, he took over the number two ATP ranking with his victory at Marseille in March.

He arrived in Monte Carlo following his upset quarter-final defeat to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the Miami Open at the start of the month.

