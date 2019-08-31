Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Daniil Medvedev Vows to Do 'Better' After Obscene US Open Gesture

Daniil Medvedev was booed by the crowd as he beat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4 in the third round of US Open.

AFP

Updated:August 31, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Daniil Medvedev Vows to Do 'Better' After Obscene US Open Gesture
Daniil Medvedev advanced to the fourth round of US Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

New York: Daniil Medvedev said he was working to do "better next time" after his middle-finger gesture angered the crowd during his third round match at the US Open on Friday.

The Russian fifth seed received a code violation for angrily snatching the towel from a ballperson, threw his racquet and then covertly raised his middle finger next to his head as he began to walk.

The incident was not seen by chair umpire Damien Dumusois but was caught on television and shown on video replay inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"It was tough. I was in the heat of the moment and started losing the momentum. I don't really remember but I paid for it the whole match after," said Medvedev, who was roundly booed by supporters after a fired-up post-match interview.

"I want all of you to know, when you sleep tonight, I won because of you. The energy you gave. The more you do this, the more I win," he said in the wake of a 7-6 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Feliciano Lopez.

Medvedev said he apologized to the Spaniard and his coach after the match, insisting his meltdown was in no way related to his opponent.

Asked whether the New York crowd would forgive him after qualifying for the last 16, where he will meet German qualifier Dominik Koepfer, Medvedev replied he wasn't sure.

"What I can say is that I'm working on myself and hopefully I will be better next time," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram