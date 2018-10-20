GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Daria Kasatkina Denies Ons Jabeur to Lift Kremlin Cup

Home favourite Daria Kasatkina roared back from a set and 4-1 down to win the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Saturday, denying Tunisian qualifer Ons Jabeur a first WTA title for her country.

Reuters

Updated:October 20, 2018, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Daria Kasatkina Denies Ons Jabeur to Lift Kremlin Cup
Daria Kasatkina. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Home favourite Daria Kasatkina roared back from a set and 4-1 down to win the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Saturday, denying Tunisian qualifer Ons Jabeur a first WTA title for her country.

Last year's runner-up Kasatkina survived a rollercoaster encounter to complete the turnaround for a 2-6 7-6(3) 6-4 victory after two hours and five minutes.

The pair exchanged early breaks in the opening set before Kasatkina fired a blistering forehand to take a 4-2 lead.

Playing her first WTA final, and a first for a Tunisian, Jabeur recovered with some aggressive returns as she reeled off four games in a row to claim the first set.

Jabeur's relentless groundstrokes earned her a 4-1 lead in the second set before her sixth-seeded opponent showed her experience to draw level at 4-4.

Last year's finalist Kasatkina turned on the style in the tiebreak, claiming four straight points to force a decider.

World number 101 Jabeur, who had battled through qualifying, showed understandable signs of fatigue as the match ticked past the two-hour mark, handing Kasatkina a crucial break on her way to a second career WTA title.

"I remember 10 years ago as a kid I was coming here, dreaming to standing on the centre court and holding this trophy, the 21-year-old Kasatkina said.

"It's a dream come true."

World number 14 Kasatkina ended a run of three losses in the finals to clinch her first hardcourt title.

The victory also earned her a trip to WTA Finals in Singapore, overtaking Aryna Sabalenka as the first alternate for the season-ending tournament next week.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...