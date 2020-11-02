Darren Clarke Wins First PGA Tour Champions Title
Darren Clarke won the TimberTech Champions on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, twoputting for birdie on the par5 18th for a onestroke victory over Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: November 2, 2020, 4:07 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
BOCA RATON, Fla.: Darren Clarke won the TimberTech Champions on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, two-putting for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer.
Clarke hit his second shot on 18 to 35 feet and rolled his eagle try to 1 1/2 feet. After Furyk missed a 15-foot eagle try, Clarke tapped in for a 4-under 68 and the breakthrough victory. The 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 17-under 199 total at the The Old Course at Broken Sound.
Clarke shot a 62 with a penalty stroke for picking up his ball on the second fairway Saturday for a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson.
The 50-year-old Furyk also closed with a 68. He won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour.
Langer, the 63-year-old German star who won the event in 2010 and 2019, shot 67.
Miguel Angel Jimenez was fourth at 15 under after a 66.
Karlsson (71) and Gene Sauers (68) followed at 14 under.
John Daly, tied with Furyk for first-round lead after a 64, had weekend rounds of 73 and 71 to tie for 26th at 7 under. He was making his fourth start since revealing he has bladder cancer.