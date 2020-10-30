News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Darren O’Day’s $3.5 Million Option Declined By The Braves

Darren O’Day’s $3.5 Million Option Declined By The Braves

Righthander Darren ODays $3.5 million club option for 2021 has been declined by the Atlanta Braves, making him eligible for free agency.

ATLANTA: Right-hander Darren ODays $3.5 million club option for 2021 has been declined by the Atlanta Braves, making him eligible for free agency.

ODay receives a $250,000 buyout, completing a deal originally set to guarantee $2.5 million. He had a $2.25 million salary this year, which wound up being worth $833,333 in prorated pay for the shortened season.

ODay was 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 19 relief appearances this season, striking out 22 and walking five in 16 1/3 innings. He made five postseason appearances, allowing two runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings. O’Day gave up singles to Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series, and both runners scored when Corey Seager homered off A.J. Minter in the Braves’ 8-7 win.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 30, 2020, 3:16 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...