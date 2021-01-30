News18 Logo

Darthard Carries Utah Valley Past Tarleton State 73-60

OREM, Utah: LeTre Darthard scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Tarleton State 73-60 on Friday night. Jamison Overton added 18 points for the Wolverines, while Trey Woodbury chipped in 15.

Darthard hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Overton also had seven rebounds, while Woodbury posted seven assists.

Fardaws Aimaq had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Utah Valley (6-6, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 18 points for the Texans (3-8, 0-5). Tahj Small added 16 points and six rebounds. Caleb Golden had six points, one assist and one block.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


