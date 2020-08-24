Darvish Pitches Cubs Past Abreu, White Sox 2-1

SPORTS

1-MIN READ

CHICAGO: Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Sunday to stop the South Siders’ seven-game win streak.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.

Jos Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats. Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs, including three homers and four RBIs in Saturday night’s 7-4 win.

The White Sox have hit 28 homers over their last eight games. They blasted 12 in the weekend set at Wrigley Field.

  First Published: August 24, 2020, 3:39 AM IST
