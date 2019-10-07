Date for Vijender Singh's Next Fight Announced, Opponent's Name Yet to Be Revealed
Vijender Singh will fight his next professional boxing match in Dubai on November 22.
File photo of Vijender Singh. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: After a winning start in the American professional circuit, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will next be seen in action in Dubai on November 22 against a yet-to-be-finalised opponent.
The unbeaten Vijender (11-0, 8 KOs) will look to extend his unbeaten record on a card promoted by Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global, in association with Top Rank -- the Indian's promoters in the USA. The name of his opponent will be announced later.
Vijender claimed a Technical Knockout against Mike Snider in his US debut fight in July.
The hard-hitting super-middleweight is currently training in Manchester under his trainer Lee Beard, a press release from the organisers stated.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for me to showcase my skills and to keep active as I continue my world title quest," Vijender said.
"I was proud of my last performance back in July, but I was coming off a long layoff. I am rounding into form, and fans are going to see the best version of Vijender Singh when I fight in Dubai," he added.
November's bill also features WBO world No.1 Jack Catterall.
Round 10 Boxing is Dubai's only exclusive boxing club.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Becomes Second Highest Grossing Telugu Film in First Week After Baahubali 2
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts Heartfelt Note on Late Boyfriend's Birthday
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'