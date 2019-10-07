Take the pledge to vote

Date for Vijender Singh's Next Fight Announced, Opponent's Name Yet to Be Revealed

Vijender Singh will fight his next professional boxing match in Dubai on November 22.

PTI

October 7, 2019
File photo of Vijender Singh. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

New Delhi: After a winning start in the American professional circuit, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will next be seen in action in Dubai on November 22 against a yet-to-be-finalised opponent.

The unbeaten Vijender (11-0, 8 KOs) will look to extend his unbeaten record on a card promoted by Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global, in association with Top Rank -- the Indian's promoters in the USA. The name of his opponent will be announced later.

Vijender claimed a Technical Knockout against Mike Snider in his US debut fight in July.

The hard-hitting super-middleweight is currently training in Manchester under his trainer Lee Beard, a press release from the organisers stated.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for me to showcase my skills and to keep active as I continue my world title quest," Vijender said.

"I was proud of my last performance back in July, but I was coming off a long layoff. I am rounding into form, and fans are going to see the best version of Vijender Singh when I fight in Dubai," he added.

November's bill also features WBO world No.1 Jack Catterall.

Round 10 Boxing is Dubai's only exclusive boxing club.

