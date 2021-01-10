Daughter Tops Dad As Holy Cross Defeats Army 80-46

WEST POINT, N.Y.: Maureen Magarity won bragging rights in what is believed to be the first father-daughter coaching matchup in Division I history when Holy Cross beat Army 80-46 on Saturday.

Avery LaBarbera scored 23 points, Bronagh Power-Cassidy added 17 and the Crusaders outscored the Black Knights 45-19 in the second half to give Maureen Magarity her first win at Holy Cross.

Dave Magarity wont have to wait long for a rematch as Army plays at Holy Cross on Sunday and in this unusual COVID season have another home-and-home the first week of February. The coronavirus also kept family members from attending the game.

Masked up, father and daughter bumped elbows before the game.

Addisyn Cross added 11 points for Holy Cross (1-2, 1-2 Patriot League) and Oluchi Ezemma and Madison Demski 10 apiece.

Kaci Helmick scored 13 points and Taylor Sulllivan 10 for Army (4-4, 1-2).

Power-Cassidy had five points in a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter to give Holy Cross the lead for good at 11-5 and it was 35-25 at the half despite poor shooting. The Crusaders had 13 offensive rebounds and forced 12 turnovers to overcome Army’s 58% shooting.

Holy Cross fixed its offensive woes in the second half and never let up on defense. The Crusaders were 12-of-18 shooting in the third quarter while Army was 3 of 10 with six more turnovers. The lead reached 39 late in the fourth quarter.

Holy Cross won the rebound battle 40-25 including 20-4 on the offensive end, and forced 25 turnovers. The Crusaders scored 31 points off turnovers and had 16 second-chance points.

Maureen Magarity spent the previous 10 seasons at New Hampshire after four seasons as an assistant with her dad at Army.

Dave Magarity, who turns 71 this month, was in administration after more than two decades coaching men at St. Francis (Pa.) and Marist, when he was asked to take over the Army women following the unexpected death of Black Knights coach Maggie Dixon in 2006. Dixon had already offered Maureen a spot on her staff before she passed.

___

More AP womens basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25