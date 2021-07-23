Daughters of Gujarat Set to Roar at Tokyo Olympics And Paralympics

The Tokyo Olympics got underway from Friday after a one-year delay. For the first time in the 60-year history of the state of Gujarat, six state athletes are to represent India at the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics.

From Gujarat, Mana Patel has been selected for swimming, Ankita Raina for tennis, Sonal Patel for para table tennis, Bhavina Patel for para table tennis, Elavenil Valarivan for shooting, and Parul Parmar for para badminton.

Here’s a look at their interesting stories

Mana Patel - Swimming

Mana was born on March 18, 2000 and is India’s highest ranked swimmer in her category. She has 735 points in swimmers and broke three records at the Junior National Aquatic Championships in Hyderabad. In addition, Mana has won gold in the 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke at the National Games. Apart from this, she is the first swimmer to be signed by Olympic Gold Quest.

Ankita Raina - Tennis

Ankita, 28, does not need any introduction. She is a well known tennis player. Ranked 95th in the world, she is a resident of Ahmedabad and has won 11 singles and 18 doubles titles so far. Ankita, daughter of a Kashmiri Pandit family, will play with Sania Mirza in doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Elavenil Valarivan - Shooting

Elavenil, who belongs to Valarivan family, originally from Tamil Nadu, was born in Ahmedabad. She took up shooting training from Ahmedabad and won gold-silver medals in various competitions. She is 21 years old and has previously reached World No. 1 in shooting. A team of 15 shooters is ready for the Tokyo Olympics. She won a gold medal at the Delhi World Cup last month.

Parul Patel - Para Badminton

Parul has won gold medals in various international badminton competitions. She was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 2009 for her outstanding performance. Parul, who hails from Gandhinagar contracted polio as a child, but she has turned that hindrance into an opportunity. her father was a badminton player, so the game can be said to have been inherited by her.

Sonal Patel - Para Table Tennis

Sonal, 34, who lives in Ahmedabad, has been selected for the Paralympics to be held in Tokyo. “Being born crippled, I dreamed of becoming a teacher by doing good studies but I did not succeed in that," says Sonal. With the help of Andhajan Mandal (organisation for Differently-abled people) teachers and friends, I started playing para table tennis and then started working hard with the same goal as a normal person and continued to perform well in para table tennis.

Bhavina Patel - Para Table Tennis

Bhavina, who was selected in the Paralympics, has represented India 28 times so far. She has won 5 Gold, 13 Silver and 8 Bronze medals so far. She was interested in the game when while doing an IT course at the Brind People’s Association in Ahmedabad, the future of rural India, and the rest is history.

