Dave Bautista and WWE's Dana Brooke Engage in Twitter Flirting, Fans Can't Keep Calm
Ex-WWE star Dave Bautista and Dana Brooke engaged in some flirtatious talks on Twitter and fans had a field day.
Dave Bautista (L) and Dana Brooke. (Photo Credit: @DaveBautista/@DanaBrookeWWE)
Former WWE superstar and Hollywood star Dave Bautista has perhaps landed himself a date with WWE's Dana Brooke with some flirting on social media platform and the fans are going into a frenzy. Last week, the Guardian of the Galaxy star updated Twitter with his relationship status saying, "Annnnd I'm single again! WTF?!!!"
Soon after, a fan of the actor suggested that he should go out on a date with WWE's Dana Brooke.
Go on a date with @DanaBrookeWWE https://t.co/cVheee6071— Tyler Lese (@SlimLese) November 23, 2019
Dana Brooke soon shared the fan's suggestion and wrote that Batista and she had already "discussed it", before saying, "just send me what I requested ... maybe I'll share it... then you can decide from there lol."
@DaveBautista - I mean we already discussed it - just send me what I requested ... maybe I’ll share it .. then you can decide from there lol - https://t.co/wNklrEU7z4— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 23, 2019
Batista continued the conversation, adding his own photos and GIFs.
The former WWE star tweeted, "@DanaBrookeWWE….. Sup?" along with emojis and a black-and-white photo of himself, to which Brooke replied, "@DaveBautista Oh.. Not much, You?"
@DaveBautista Oh.. Not much, You? https://t.co/QzVLdHBBsl pic.twitter.com/ih9HxA5iPh— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 27, 2019
The conversation continued with Batista teasing an image of his physique and complimenting Brooke for "getting those squats in."
You know. Just standing around with my arms up. I see you been gettin those squats in. https://t.co/TJyjC6n7LT pic.twitter.com/Am0Dukhfpg— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 27, 2019
Brooke inquired about a gym to which Bautista replied that he had his own gym, with a "cage and mats as well," and also asked her if he had ever "sone any jujitsu".
I do actually! Just so happens that I have my own gym. #LionsDen .. Two squat racks! here it is. It also has an upstairs with a cage and mats as well. Ever done any jujitsu? https://t.co/7LdpVyQK0c pic.twitter.com/YpFHvt7I8u— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 27, 2019
Finally Brooke responded by saying that it "sounds like a date," adding that maybe the veteran WWE star could teach her a couple of things and added that she will send him her number by a DM text so that they could plan something.
Sounds like a date.. Also, I’m sure you can teach me a couple things I can use in the ring- also the squat racks too - I’ll send ya my number via DM text me we can plan something ♀️ https://t.co/5OF543ryQd— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 28, 2019
Needless to say Twitter had a field day with the two flirting and one fan said that it was "better than the Lashley/Lana/Rusev story," while another wrote that with all the "negativity" on wrestling Twitter, the thread "NEEDS the attention it deserves!"
Another fan hilariously posted that they have been following the exchange "more closely than any other news over the last 48 hours."
Here's what others wrote:
November 28, 2019
We're all here for this pic.twitter.com/RPFuJ7hw7w— Jesse Saenz (@Saenzjj) November 28, 2019
Why am I excited like I’m going on a date...? My husband needs to step up his game like @DaveBautista treat her proper sir!— Teena-Louise✂️ (@IM_Teena_Louise) November 28, 2019
