Dave Bautista and WWE's Dana Brooke Engage in Twitter Flirting, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Ex-WWE star Dave Bautista and Dana Brooke engaged in some flirtatious talks on Twitter and fans had a field day.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 29, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
Dave Bautista and WWE's Dana Brooke Engage in Twitter Flirting, Fans Can't Keep Calm
Dave Bautista (L) and Dana Brooke. (Photo Credit: @DaveBautista/@DanaBrookeWWE)

Former WWE superstar and Hollywood star Dave Bautista has perhaps landed himself a date with WWE's Dana Brooke with some flirting on social media platform and the fans are going into a frenzy. Last week, the Guardian of the Galaxy star updated Twitter with his relationship status saying, "Annnnd I'm single again! WTF?!!!"

Soon after, a fan of the actor suggested that he should go out on a date with WWE's Dana Brooke.

Dana Brooke soon shared the fan's suggestion and wrote that Batista and she had already "discussed it", before saying, "just send me what I requested ... maybe I'll share it... then you can decide from there lol."

Batista continued the conversation, adding his own photos and GIFs.

The former WWE star tweeted, "@DanaBrookeWWE….. Sup?" along with emojis and a black-and-white photo of himself, to which Brooke replied, "@DaveBautista Oh.. Not much, You?"

The conversation continued with Batista teasing an image of his physique and complimenting Brooke for "getting those squats in."

Brooke inquired about a gym to which Bautista replied that he had his own gym, with a "cage and mats as well," and also asked her if he had ever "sone any jujitsu".

Finally Brooke responded by saying that it "sounds like a date," adding that maybe the veteran WWE star could teach her a couple of things and added that she will send him her number by a DM text so that they could plan something.

Needless to say Twitter had a field day with the two flirting and one fan said that it was "better than the Lashley/Lana/Rusev story," while another wrote that with all the "negativity" on wrestling Twitter, the thread "NEEDS the attention it deserves!"

Another fan hilariously posted that they have been following the exchange "more closely than any other news over the last 48 hours."

Here's what others wrote:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
