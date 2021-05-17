Dave Bautista Promotes Army of the Dead via WWE Backlash Match as Zombies Surround Ring

Former WWE Champion Batista may be busy promoting his upcoming zombie apocalypse movie Army of the Dead, but he made sure that he hyped up the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view match. Directed by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead will be available on Netflix this week. Ahead of its release, the makers of the movie collaborated with WWE and sponsored Sunday’s WWE pay-per-view.

Batista took to Twitter to share his excitement and wished good luck to all the WWE Superstars competing in the WMBacklash. The actor also apologised for not being able to appear in the match but assured that some of his friends will be there attending the match.

Sunday’s match saw Damian Priest facing off The Miz in a lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash. Before the match, John Morrison attempted to bribe the lumberjacks backstage, but when he opened the lumberjack locker room door, it was filled with zombies, a promotional stunt for the Army of the Dead movie. He left the door open and they escaped into the building.

Wishing good luck to all the WWE Superstars competing tonight at #WMBacklash. Sorry I couldn’t make it … but some of my friends will. #ArmyOfTheDead @WWE— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 16, 2021

The match featured Kayla Braxton and Peter Rosenberg with WWE Hall of Fame members JBL and Booker T. The Kickoff also had an Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Sheamus. Before the match started, zombies were seen invading the ringside area as they ended up scaring everyone off but Miz, Priest, Morrison, and the referee, including the announcers, who were seen commentating from a safer place backstage. In a perfect blend of the zombie movie and the WWE match, the thunderdome screens showed post-apocalyptic city-state graphics and fog machines coated the ringside area in smoke as the wrestlers indulged in some action.

Miz and Morrison had to fight the zombies off whenever they fell out of the ring. After the match was left in a tie, Miz became a hearty meal of the brain-eating zombies. While Morrison was pulled over the ringside barricade.

Zombies in WWE, now we have seen everything.

