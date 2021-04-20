David Beckham Condemns European Super League, Says Football is 'For Everyone'

David Beckham hit out at the European Super League, saying that football was ‘nothing without the fans’ and that sport should be ‘for everyone’ and competitions ‘based on merit’.

Premier League’s Manchester United, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, along with La Liga’s Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Serie A’s Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, are the founding members of the breakaway tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

“I’m someone who loves football. It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it from when I was a young child as a fan, and I’m still a fan now," Beckham posted on his Instagram page.

“As a player and now as an owner I know that our sport is nothing without the fans. We need football to be for everyone. We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit," he added.

“Unless we protect these values the game we love is in danger…"

