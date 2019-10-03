Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

David Goffin Beats Denis Shapovalov to Advance to Japan Open Quarters

Japan Open: David Goffin took almost 2 hours to beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6(5), 7-6(2).

AFP

Updated:October 3, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
David Goffin Beats Denis Shapovalov to Advance to Japan Open Quarters
David Goffin joined Novak Djokovic in Japan Open quarters. (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)

Tokyo: David Goffin of Belgium advanced to the Japan Open quarterfinals after squeezing by Canada's Denis Shapovalov 7-6(5), 7-6(2) Thursday.

Both men kept all of their service games -- with Shapovalov nailing 10 aces against third-seed Goffin's four -- in the close match that lasted nearly two hours.

Goffin, winner here in 2017, used his footwork to survive two break points while the big-serving Canadian kept up the pressure.

Goffin will now face either sixth-seed Marin Cilic of Croatia or South Korea's Chung Hyeon.

"It was tough. We were both really solid on our service games," Goffin said.

"But he (Shapovalov) was serving so well. A lefty, serving everywhere. Great second serves as well. So it was tough to break him today. So I had to fight."

Match data, however, provided proof that Goffin kept an edge above his opponent, landing 70 percent of his first serves, against 52 percent by Shapovalov.

In the rest of the tournament, Japanese wild card Taro Daniel defeated Australian rival Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-6(3). He will next face Australian qualifier John Millman, who defeated South African Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2.

World number one Novak Djokovic, returning from a shoulder injury, is scheduled to play French fifth-seed Lucas Pouille on Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram